No June swoon for surging rail traffic

It may not be the best of times for U.S. freight railroads, but it certainly is the better of times.

Rail freight totaled 521,998 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending June 20, a gain of 7.1% from the same week a year ago.

Commodity volume came to 233,259 carloads, according to Association of American Railroads data, up 1.6% from the year-ago week, while intermodal reached 288,739 containers and trailers, better by 12.1% versus 2025.

(Chart: AAR)

Carload improvement in seven of 10 categories was led by metallic ores and metals typically used in steelmaking, 10.3%, followed by forest products, 9%, and grain, 8.2%.