CSX marks unique status with DC 250 rail event

CSX underscored its industry primacy in Washington with a U.S. 250th anniversary event that highlighted its claim as the sole Class I operating in the nation’s capitol.
The Jacksonville, Fla.-based carrier’s All Aboard for America 250 business special rolled into Washington Union Station behind engines 2026 and 250, the first public exhibition of the commemorative locomotives marking the USA 250th anniversary.
“CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) is pleased to be the only Class I freight railroad operating in Washington, D.C., and we are honored to be part of this celebration in our nation’s capital,” Chief Executive Steve Angel told the gathering. “We are very proud of our history here, and of the work our railroaders do every day across our national network to serve our customers, communities, and country.”
With the painting of the special units completed in Waycross, Ga., the train made its inaugural run crewed by engineer J.R. Walker and conductor C.A. Bydume.
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