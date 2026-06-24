Norfolk Southern CEO says railroad must focus on today and tomorrow

Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Mark George says the railroad remains focused on improving its service while continuing to advance the proposed merger with Union Pacific, and that it can and must do both simultaneously.

“From the outset of our announcement to merge strengths with Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP), we have been clear: Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is not singularly focused on closing a transaction,” George wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“There is no trade-off between evaluating long-term opportunities to strengthen the freight rail network and executing at a high level for customers today. Responsible leadership requires both,” George wrote. “We operate NS as a standalone railroad that competes and wins in today’s market, because that’s what our customers and employees expect and deserve. We also have to think about what will unlock their ability to tap a more competitive rail ecosystem.”

Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George

George admits that NS service is currently falling short of expectations as the railroad struggles with a bout of crew shortages and rising volume. Terminal dwell has risen and train speeds have fallen since a bout of harsh weather in February and a March 7 derailment that shut the railroad’s main line across Pennsylvania for 48 hours.