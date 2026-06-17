BNSF wins local approval for new $4B California rail intermodal project 

The Barstow (Calif.) City Council has approved a proposed $4 billion intermodal hub BNSF Railway says is a key component for the future of freight moving into and out of the Southern California port complex, the nation’s busiest.

The Barstow International Gateway will cover 4,500 acres and create capacity for 60 trains in the high desert east of Los Angeles, the gateway to the southern transcontinental rail route handling container traffic moving out of San Pedro Bay.

The project on the west side of the historic railroad town of 25,000 turned into a clash between economic-development claims and concerns about environmental, traffic, and community impacts, with a newer wrinkle around California air rules and permitting delays.

Supporters say it will shift cargo off highways, create jobs, and improve supply-chain efficiency, while critics argue it could increase local pollution, strain infrastructure, and face operational or regulatory limits.