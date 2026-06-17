Intermodal pulls away from carload rail freight

Freight traffic on U.S. railroads enjoyed a banner week at the mid-year mark, as intermodal and carload shipments nearly tripled the rate of growth in the first half.

For the week ending June 13, total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 520,406 carloads and intermodal units, up 7.2% from the same week a year ago.

Commodities and related goods increased 2.8% to 230,959 carloads, while intermodal volume of 289,447 containers and trailers was better by 10.9% compared to 2025.

Six of 10 commodity categories improved, led by months-long frontrunner grain, ahead by 21.7%. Metallic ores and metals turned in growth of 19.2%, which some analysts have linked to the breakout growth in construction of data centers.