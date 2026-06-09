UP CEO says no thanks to potential government investment in $85B merger

Union Pacific is not interested in seeing the federal government invest in the railroad as part of the Norfolk Southern merger, UP Chief Executive Jim Vena said.

“We’re a company that can afford to handle what the price is for this deal,” Vena said in an interview with CNBC, “and we do not need anybody’s help to do this.”

President Donald Trump had raised the possibility of the government acquiring a stake in the railroad in a May interview with Fortune magazine. The comment came as Trump discussed his view on having the government take equity stakes in companies essential to the nation, and while he mentioned a railroad merger, he did not mention UP (NYSE: UNP) or NS (NYSE: NSC) by name.

Vena did see Trump’s apparent interest as a positive.