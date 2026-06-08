House endorses 25-year old rules for rail merger review

A coalition opposing the Union Pacific-Southern Pacific merger got a boost from a powerful House committee that called for a thorough review of the deal that would create the first all-freight transcontinental railroad.

The Surface Transportation Board was urged to conduct a rigorous review of the merger in language added to the fiscal 2027 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations bill. The inclusion by the bipartisan House Appropriations Committee came in markup June 2.

“This report language sends another clear signal from members of Congress that the proposed UP (NYSE: UNP)-NS (NYSE: NSC) merger must be subject to the highest level of regulatory scrutiny in order to protect against anti-competitive harms, ensure rail shippers have new and enhanced rail-to-rail competitive options should the transaction move forward, and evaluate whether further concentration in the rail industry is necessary and in the public interest,” said the Stop the Rail Merger Coalition. “We applaud continued Congressional oversight of this proposed merger, because the U.S. economy cannot afford a costly deal that drives up prices for rail shippers and consumers, weakens the workforce, and destabilizes the nation’s supply chain.”

The coalition represents the interests of shippers, railroads, labor unions, consumers, and public policy groups.