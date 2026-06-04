Trucking is driving double-digit growth for this rail freight category

The rail freight rally continues.

Traffic on U.S. railroads increased by 7.2% from a year ago to 492,795 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending May 30, the Association of American Railroads reported.

Commodity shipments improved by 4% to 228,346 carloads, and intermodal volume was 264,449 containers and trailers, better by 10% y/y.

Intermodal has benefited from shifts by shippers challenged by a soaring trucking market, where tender rejections, rates and fuel costs are reaching weekly highs. The environment for motor carriers has also improved amid a capacity squeeze, the result of multi-pronged enforcement by federal authorities which have weeded out non-English speaking drivers, shuttered sketchy trucking schools, and sidelined chameleon carriers that reemerge with new identities after accidents.