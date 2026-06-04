Trucking is driving double-digit growth for this rail freight category

The rail freight rally continues.
Traffic on U.S. railroads increased by 7.2% from a year ago to 492,795 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending May 30, the Association of American Railroads reported.
Commodity shipments improved by 4% to 228,346 carloads, and intermodal volume was 264,449 containers and trailers, better by 10% y/y.
Intermodal has benefited from shifts by shippers challenged by a soaring trucking market, where tender rejections, rates and fuel costs are reaching weekly highs. The environment for motor carriers has also improved amid a capacity squeeze, the result of multi-pronged enforcement by federal authorities which have weeded out non-English speaking drivers, shuttered sketchy trucking schools, and sidelined chameleon carriers that reemerge with new identities after accidents.
The AAR said seven of 10 carload commodity groups posted y/y gains. Grain was again a leader, up 33.8%, followed by metallic ores and metals, 19.5%, and motor vehicles and parts, 9.1%.
Notably, miscellaneous unidentified ladings classified as Other were up 20.2%.
Coal led decliners, down 9%, along with petroleum and petroleum products, 3.4%, and nonmetallic minerals, 2.4%.
For the first 21 weeks of this year, cumulative U.S. volume of 4,756,909 carloads was 3.4% better from 2025, while 5,820,002 intermodal units improved 1.8%. Total combined traffic was 10,576,911 carloads and intermodal units, ahead by 2.5%.
North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads increased by 2.7% to 336,920 carloads from a year ago. A total of 353,702 intermodal units was up 7.2%. Total combined traffic came to 690,622 carloads and intermodal units, better by 4.9%. Year-to-date volume edged up 2.3% to 14,567,984 carloads and intermodal units.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Freight train fatalities mount as 5 killed in four incidents across US
No hard feelings: UP-NS will see fact-based review
How rail mega-merger moved ahead, and STB avoided making history
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now