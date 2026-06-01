New COO for Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern today appointed Brian Barr as chief operating officer.

Barr, who led the mechanical department at Atlanta-based NS (NYSE: NSC) since 2024, succeeds Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Orr. Orr will remain as a special advisor to the board chairman through June 2027 or the earlier closing of the proposed merger with Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP).

Operations are already under the microscope as federal regulators evaluate the historic transcontinental tie-up that will create a rail network with 53,000 miles of track in 43 states. The Surface Transportation Board this past week gave conditional approval of the revised merger application but asked for more information, to be submitted by July 27.

Brian Barr

Barr, with almost three decades’ experience, oversees railway operations, including safety, transportation, network planning and operations, engineering and equipment maintenance at NS.