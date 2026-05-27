Rail freight rolls on in latest data

Shipments of forest products returned to earth after a brief comeback last week, but that didn’t drag down strong U.S. railfreight volumes as intermodal led data higher.

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic for the week ending May 23 was 523,574 carloads and intermodal units, up 7.2% compared with the same week a year ago, the Association of American Railroads said.

Freight totaled 230,831 carloads, up 2.2%, while intermodal volume of containers and trailers was 292,743 units, better by 11.5% y/y.

Six of 10 carload commodity groups tracked by AAR were higher y/y. Grain remained the pacesetter, up 15.3%; followed by metallic ores and metals, 9%. Motor vehicles and parts shook off a slow year, up 2.3%