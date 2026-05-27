UP refutes new AG claims, says it provided all answers in merger paperwork

Union Pacific refuted claims by top law enforcement officials of six red states this week that it failed to provide required information when it filed a revised application with federal regulators for its merger with Norfolk Southern.

In a Tuesday filing with the Surface Transportation Board, the Covington law firm said that the railroads met their obligations for additional information on:

Market shares incorporating projected traffic growth for the postmerger UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) as required by the Board

Downstream post-merger effects

Planned divestment of its shares of the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and the Kansas City Terminal Railway

Use of their partial ownership of railcar pool TTX for non-competitive purposes

“[I]f the attorneys general independently review the merits [of the merger in the revised application], “they will recognize this end-to-end transaction will produce substantial pro-competitive benefits for shippers in the states they serve,” the letter said. UP added that competitors are fighting the proposed transaction “because they understand they will face much stronger competition from a merged UP/NS.”

The partners pushed back at the AGs’ claims that the STB again rejecting the application as incomplete again would not advance President Trump’s policies.