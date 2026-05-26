Attorney Generals urge STB to reject new rail merger application

The top law enforcement officers from six states today urged the Surface Transportation Board to reject Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern’s revised merger application.

In a letter to the regulator, including new member Richard Kloster who was approved by the Senate last week, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote that his group is “concerned that the application for the proposed merger between Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) remains incomplete,” and cited “underdeveloped proposals that run contrary” to the STB’s rules for major mergers.

The letter, which was also signed by attorneys general from Florida, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, added that the railroads’ filing of seven amendments to the revised application are complicating their efforts to review the transaction.

The letter noted a previous warning from red state AGs that the merger could reduce competitive options for shippers, increase costs for businesses, and raise prices for consumers.