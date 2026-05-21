OmniTrax tabs Hoskins to lead transload

OmniTRAX, Inc. has appointed Phillip Hoskins vice president of transload, a new position.
Hoskins will oversee network-wide expansion of transload activities across the Denver-based company’s 35 rail operations.
“Phillip is a proven commercial executive with a tremendous record of providing logistics solutions for an impressive clientele of Fortune 500 companies,” said OmniTRAX Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Dreier. “Given the rapid expansion of the OmniTRAX Rail Network into new markets across the nation, Phillip’s industry relationships and deep rail and supply chain knowledge are the ideal skills to serve an expanded customer base seeking optimized multi-modal logistics solutions.”
Hoskins most recently worked as vice president of business development for rail services provider Savage. He also spent 16 years at BNSF Railway in railroad field operations, commercial sales and business development in the energy-by-rail markets.
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