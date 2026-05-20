Rail on a roll as ag, metals, chemicals lead traffic

Rail traffic continued its recent strong performance as 511,216 carloads and intermodal units were 4.2% ahead of the same week a year ago.

Shipments for the week ending May 16 totaled 230,497 carloads, up 0.6% y/y, the Association of American Railroads said, while weekly intermodal volume reached 280,719 containers and trailers, better by 7.3% compared to 2025.

Seven of 10 carload commodities tracked by AAR improved y/y. Grain continued its banner run, 14.5%, followed by petroleum and petroleum products, 9.8%. Forest products jumped up for the first time, as volume improved 14.5%. A frozen residential housing market dragged the category since the beginning of the year.

Losers included coal, 6.2%, and nonmetallic minerals, 0.4%.