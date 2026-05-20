Truck dwell holds, rail up at LA-Long Beach

Container dwell times across truck and rail in April were mostly stable at the San Pedro Bay port complex.

Cargo destined for local delivery via truck averaged 2.59 days at marine terminals in April 2026 at the port of Los Angeles-Long Beach, essentially unchanged from March 2026’s 2.61 days and well below the 2.78 days in April 2025.

Truck dwell has remained under the three-day mark for 15 consecutive months, according to the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, reflecting continued fluidity in gate operations and drayage availability across the busiest U.S. container gateway.

The domestic trucking market has been wracked by change this year as overhanging capacity from the pandemic exits the market, and stepped-up federal enforcement further thins the number of carriers. That’s helped boost rates for long-haul trucking, but drayage costs and capacity have been mostly unaffected.