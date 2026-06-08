Kloster sworn in as STB member

Kloster was appointed by President Donald Trump in September and confirmed by the Senate on May 18, 2026, for a term ending December 31, 2028.
A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Kloster for the past 17 years has been president and founder of Integrity Rail Partners, Inc., a consultant specializing in rail equipment as well as strategic planning, acquisitions, and marketing.
Kloster brings to three the number of Republican board members, including Chairman Patrick Fuchs and Michelle Schultz, both Trump appointees and the statutory maximum for the party. Vice Chair Schultz’s term runs through November 30, 2030. Longtime member and Vice Chair Karen Hedlund was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and is awaiting confirmation after being nominated by Trump for a second term this past May that runs through December 31, 2030. A fifth seat remains vacant.
The newest appointee joins the board as it evaluates the proposed merger of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) in a deal that would create the first all-freight transcontinental railroad.
Kloster’s resume includes working as director of business and market intelligence for railcar lessor GE Rail Services from 1991-2007, and in a senior role at consultant FTR from 2007-2019. He has served as an executive board member of the National Industrial Transportation League for two decades, and on the board of the Railway Supply Institute since 2020. He also holds several patents covering railcar technology.
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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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