Rail, ocean access backs new Americold cold chain facility at eastern Canada port

Americold Realty Trust, the U.S.-based specialist in temperature-controlled logistics, has opened an import-export hub at Port Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada.

Developed in collaboration with Dubai port terminal operator DP World and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP), Americold (NYSE: COLD) said the facility is the first of its kind with global reach to combine the Atlanta company’s cold storage operations, DP World’s maritime logistics capabilities, and CPKC’s rail network in a single location. The partnership, it said, creates a more direct and reliable pathway for moving perishable goods between inland production regions and international markets.

“This facility leverages our collaboration with leading global trade and transportation partners, creating a uniquely integrated solution to move temperature-sensitive products between inland production regions and international markets more efficiently and reliably,” said Rob Chambers, chief executive at Americold, in a release. “It is another example of how we are evolving our network to better serve our customers through differentiated solutions that open new growth opportunities for the company.”

The facility is designed to support flows between central and eastern Canada and Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Americold says that it is the only temperature-controlled storage solution in eastern Canada directly connected to a port without drayage, reducing cost and transport time between vessel and warehouse.