Rail, ocean access backs new Americold cold chain facility at eastern Canada port

Americold Realty Trust, the U.S.-based specialist in temperature-controlled logistics, has opened an import-export hub at Port Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada.
Developed in collaboration with Dubai port terminal operator DP World and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP), Americold (NYSE: COLD) said the facility is the first of its kind with global reach to combine the Atlanta company’s cold storage operations, DP World’s maritime logistics capabilities, and CPKC’s rail network in a single location. The partnership, it said, creates a more direct and reliable pathway for moving perishable goods between inland production regions and international markets.
“This facility leverages our collaboration with leading global trade and transportation partners, creating a uniquely integrated solution to move temperature-sensitive products between inland production regions and international markets more efficiently and reliably,” said Rob Chambers, chief executive at Americold, in a release. “It is another example of how we are evolving our network to better serve our customers through differentiated solutions that open new growth opportunities for the company.”
The facility is designed to support flows between central and eastern Canada and Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Americold says that it is the only temperature-controlled storage solution in eastern Canada directly connected to a port without drayage, reducing cost and transport time between vessel and warehouse.
“The grand opening of this new cold storage facility at Port Saint John marks an important milestone in CPKC’s growing collaboration with Americold,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO, in the release. “By combining this state-of-the-art facility with CPKC’s three-nation rail service, we are creating a new temperature-controlled supply chain that connects Atlantic Canada to key markets across Canada and throughout North America. Working with Americold and J.D. Irving’s NBM Railways, CPKC has helped deliver a secure, seamless and integrated solution that is truly unique and one our competitors simply cannot replicate.”
The hub at Port Saint has capacity of approximately 22,000 pallet positions and is designed to support high-throughput import and export volumes with more efficient handling across transportation modes.
“The operational launch of the Americold facility at Port Saint John reflects the progress we are making in aligning terminal operations, inland rail connectivity, and temperature-controlled storage,” said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada. “By coordinating these capabilities, we enable customers to move perishable goods through the port with greater consistency and efficiency as they connect to global markets.”
German container line Hapag-Lloyd makes a weekly Saint John call on its Mediterranean service. Hapag’s Gemini Cooperation with Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) calls on the trans-Atlantic AL1 service as the last North American port before sailing to Southampton. Gemini’s AL3 service was also announced for Saint John beginning in January.
“Americold is a tremendous addition to Port Saint John and to the broader trade ecosystem taking shape at our gateway,” said Craig Bell Estabrooks, President and CEO of Port Saint John. “Their import-export hub on the waterfront strengthens our role in enabling trade diversification and driving economic prosperity in New Brunswick and beyond.”
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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