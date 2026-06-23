War’s over, but ocean rates face raft of challenges 

While the United States and Iran continue to negotiate the terms of an agreement to end their hostilities and shipping slowly resumes through the Strait of Hormuz, the global container market can’t seem to move on from the plethora of critical issues pushing up rates.

Daily transits have collapsed from pre‑conflict levels of around 100–130 vessels per day – mostly tankers – to single- or low-double-digit daily crossings during the crisis, with some analyses reporting traffic at under 5–10% of normal levels at peak disruption. Several trackers and intelligence reports show hundreds of vessels stranded inside the Persian Gulf.

One of the largest to exit was the 16,000-TEU HMM Daon, which transited the strait on Monday, noted analyst Lars Jensen of Vespucci Maritime.

Fuel costs are easing as oil flows recover, said Freightos research chief Judah Levine, in a note to clients. “Bunker prices are down 25% from March highs and 12% since early June, while jet fuel is down more than 40% from its peak – though both remain well above pre-war levels,” Levine said.