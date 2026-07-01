Rising intermodal volume slows big four U.S. rail systems

The big four U.S. Class I railroad intermodal networks are slowing down amid a volume surge that’s been driven by shippers turning to rail amid high fuel prices and spikes in trucking rates.

“The renewed surge in intermodal loads at the four U.S. Class I’s since Memorial Day is having the predictable effect on network fluidity, with average intermodal train speed falling to multi-year lows in some cases,” independent analyst Rick Paterson wrote in his June 26 State of the Rails report. “The rails can handle anticipated increases in volumes, which this isn’t.”

Intermodal volume growth, based off last week’s traffic reports, looks like this for the second quarter and the week ending June 21:

BNSF up 9.5%, including up 15% in the week ending June 21.

CSX up 8.3% and 14%, respectively.

Norfolk Southern, up 5.1% and 12%.

Union Pacific, up 3.3% and 13%.

Paterson’s analysis shows that average intermodal train speeds on BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B) and UP (NYSE: UNP) are now at a 10-month low. Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is within 2% of a 20-month low. And CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) is at a seven-year low.