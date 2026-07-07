Broad-based gains for rail freight

Industrial products led an overwhelmingly strong week for U.S. freight on the back of increasing manufacturing output.

The Association of American Railroads said total U.S. rail traffic for the week ending June 27 was 525,474 carloads and intermodal units, up 7% from the same week a year ago.

Commodities increased 3.3% to 232,408 carloads, while intermodal volume was 293,066 containers and trailers, up 10.1% y/y.

(Chart: AAR)

Nine of 10 carload groups were higher y/y, led by metallic ores and metals, 19.8%; grain, 6.1%; and farm products excluding grain and food, 5.7%.