First look: CSX earnings

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings after the market close on Wednesday, delivering a solid performance that exceeded Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings per share.

The Class I railroad based in Jacksonville, Fla., posted revenue of $3.94 billion, up 10.1% year-over-year, while GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.54, beating analyst consensus estimates of $0.52 by 4.2%.

Revenue came in at $3.94 billion, up 10.1% y/y, with operating income of $1.51 billion. Operating margin was 38.3%, up from 35.9%.

“Our second quarter results reflect the solid progress we’re making at CSX. Our railroaders successfully managed substantial volume growth while maintaining a consistent focus on safety and productivity, which allowed us to deliver improved financial performance,” said Steve Angel, president and chief executive, in an earnings release. “As we move into the second half of the year, we will strengthen our service execution as we continue to build momentum across the business.”