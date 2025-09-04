CoolSys secures $39.5M: A game-changer for cooling industry

Wingspire Capital has provided a $39.5 million senior secured credit commitment to CoolSys, a leader in mission-critical HVAC, refrigeration, and energy and carbon reduction solutions for thousands of businesses across the United States.

The commitment is part of a broader $150 million credit facility for CoolSys with a syndicate led by Mizuho that provides ongoing working capital support, extends tenor for three years, and refinances a member of the prior bank group.

CoolSys, founded in 2017, has rapidly established itself as a leader in delivering vital refrigeration and HVAC services to a diverse array of industries, including grocery stores, restaurants, data centers, healthcare institutions, and more. The company’s comprehensive offerings span mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and refrigeration engineering (MEPR), analytics and monitoring services, in-house maintenance, retrofit installations, and energy optimization programs.

Wingspire’s managing director, David J. Turco, highlighted the strategic nature of the deal,