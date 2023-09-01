Watch Now


Breaking NewsNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Coyote Logistics restructures, lays off unspecified number

Coyote’s total employment down 7% in past 2 years

Rachel Premack
·
America's $875 billion trucking industry has been in a recession in 2023, which is slamming freight brokers like Coyote. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Chicago-based freight brokerage Coyote Logistics laid off an unspecified number of workers Friday morning, the company confirmed to FreightWaves.

“We’re reducing the size of our staff, primarily within corporate services, to improve efficiency and better meet evolving business needs,” a Coyote spokesperson told FreightWaves. “Our people are extremely important to us. These changes are difficult but necessary to make our company more agile and better positioned for the future.”

According to a screenshot of an internal memo viewed by FreightWaves, Coyote is restructuring “to set the business up for long-term stability.” Laid-off individuals will receive a “comprehensive” severance package and outplacement services.

According to LinkedIn data, Coyote’s total head count is down 7% over the past two years and down 2% over the past six months. Transport Topics listed Coyote as the No. 3 freight brokerage firm by revenue in 2023, raking in an estimated $5.2 billion during the most recent 12-month period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide was No. 1 and Total Quality Logistics was No. 2.

Coyote laid off about 200 workers earlier this year, FreightWaves reported. UPS acquired Coyote, founded in 2006, for $1.8 billion in 2015.

The freight brokerage industry has struggled in the past year amid a larger downturn in America’s $800 billion trucking industry. Companies like Flexport, C.H. Robinson and Convoy have all announced large layoffs in the past year.


One reason for the mega-layoffs among freight brokerages is that these companies hired en masse during the hot trucking market immediately following the coronavirus shutdowns. In the summer of 2022, this bull market crashed — and freight intermediaries have had to cull staff.

Do you have more information on layoffs in the freight industry? Email [email protected] to share your story.

F3: Future of Freight Festival

NOVEMBER 7-9, 2023 • CHATTANOOGA, TN • IN-PERSON EVENT

The second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival will be held in Chattanooga, “The Scenic City,” this November. F3 combines innovation and entertainment — featuring live demos, industry experts discussing freight market trends for 2024, afternoon networking events, and Grammy Award-winning musicians performing in the evenings amidst the cool Appalachian fall weather.

Register Now

2 Comments

  1. Truck Dude

    Everyone’s been holding on hoping for the “turn” to happen. But, in simple economic terms, failures and restructuring have to happen at all levels to restore the natural balance. This process rewards the efficient players and punishes those players who can’t read (or don’t respect) a P&L statement.

    Things WILL get better. They always do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Rachel Premack

Rachel Premack is the editorial director at FreightWaves. She writes the newsletter MODES. Her reporting on the logistics industry has been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Vox, and additional digital and print media. She's also spoken about her work on ABC News, NBC News, NPR, and other major outlets. If you’d like to get in touch with Rachel, please email her at [email protected] or [email protected].