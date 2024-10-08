Dave Clark launches Auger, raises $100M for the AI venture

Dave Clark, a former Amazon and Flexport executive, announced Tuesday he has embarked on a new venture with the launch of Auger, a logistics software startup. Backed by $100 million from the investment firm Oak HC/FT, Auger aims to power supply chain management operations using AI and other automation to optimize decision-making for companies of all sizes.

Clark’s decision to launch Bellevue, Washington-based Auger comes after a dramatic exit from Flexport, where he served as CEO. Freight forwarder Flexport, valued at $8 billion in 2022, struggled amid a global freight downturn, leading to significant revenue losses and layoffs. Founder Ryan Petersen returned as CEO, and Clark was ousted after trying to transform Flexport into a full-service logistics provider.

Despite that setback, Clark’s time at Amazon, where he led the rapid expansion of the company’s delivery network during the pandemic, allowed him to develop a deep understanding of global supply chain challenges. He explained in a LinkedIn post that Auger will leverage AI to help companies streamline supply chain processes and reduce inefficiencies, something he believes current market offerings, which rely on fragmented systems or “franken-software,” fail to achieve.

A major feature of Auger’s platform will be its ability to unify data sources and provide real-time insights, enabling clients to make fast, informed decisions without needing specialized queries or extensive training.



