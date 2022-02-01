‘Deep railroad industry knowledge’ garners GATX, CSX promotions

GATX and CSX recently promoted two longtime employees, Paul F. Titterton and Sean R. Pelkey.

Railcar lessor GATX announced that Titterton will be the next president of the company’s Rail North America division, effective April 22.

Titterton will succeed Bob Lyons, who will become GATX’s (NYSE: GATX) next CEO on that same date, taking over the role from the retiring Brian Kenney. Titterton currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer of Rail North America.

“Paul has been an integral part of our North American rail business for 25 years,” Lyons said. “His breadth of experience, including senior roles in our commercial and operation functions, makes him the ideal candidate to assume leadership of Rail North America. Paul has a deep understanding of our industry and the customers we serve, complemented by an unparalleled passion for our business.”

Titterton joined GATX in 1997 and has served in a variety of positions, including as VP and executive director of fleet management.

“GATX Rail North America is the strongest full-service railcar leasing platform in the market with unmatched fleet diversity, commercial capabilities and maintenance offerings. I look forward to working with our dedicated employees to continue growing our business,” Titterton said.

CSX acting CFO becomes permanent CFO

Pelkey is now CSX’s chief financial officer, having served as acting CFO since June 2021. He previously was vice president of finance and treasury, a position to which he was named in 2017.

Pelkey joined CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) in 2005 and during his tenure served as assistant vice president of capital markets and investor relations.

“Sean has played an important role as a member of the CSX leadership team throughout our transformation, which has delivered superior value to our many stakeholders,” CSX President and CEO Jim Foote said. “Sean’s strong financial acumen, deep railroad industry knowledge and broad experience at CSX will be invaluable as we strive to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.”

Pelkey became acting CFO as former CFO Kevin Boone transitioned to executive vice president of sales and marketing following Mark Wallace’s departure from that role because of cancer treatments.

