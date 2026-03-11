Descartes reports record quarter; announces acquisition

Global supply chain SaaS provider Descartes reported another record financial performance Wednesday after the market closed. The company also announced the acquisition of an e-commerce solutions provider.

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported earnings per share of 52 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31. The result was 9 cents higher year over year.

Consolidated revenue of $193 million came in 15% higher y/y. Services revenue was also up 15% to $180 million (organic growth in services revenue was approximately 8%, excluding foreign exchange fluctuations).

Management said on a Wednesday evening call that it continues to help customers navigate rapidly changing tariff rules. It also said an internal tariff duty and recovery team is already working with clients even though a refunding mechanism hasn’t been established.