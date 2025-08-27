DHL expands Asia Pacific cold chain network with dual-certified facility in Malaysia

DHL Global Forwarding is expanding its cold chain logistics capabilities in Asia Pacific with the opening of a dual-certified pharmaceutical facility at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The move strengthens DHL’s position as a leader in healthcare logistics, while also addressing rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical transportation across the region.

The 38,000-square-foot site is the first within KLIA’s Free Commercial Zone certified for both 15–25°C and 2–8°C storage, adding a new layer of flexibility for manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. The hub carries both IATA CEIV Pharma certification and DHL’s Air GxP certification, underscoring compliance with the industry’s most stringent standards.

A Cold Chain Facility Designed for Growth

The KLIA facility represents a significant step in DHL’s push to expand its pharma supply chain infrastructure. Features include dedicated cold rooms, secure storage cages with restricted access, automated environmental monitoring, and reefer truck transfers to maintain integrity from pickup to delivery.

DHL officials say the site is designed to reduce turnaround time, minimize third-party handling, and ensure compliance with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards. It also incorporates sustainability measures such as energy-efficient compressors and refrigerants with lower environmental impact.