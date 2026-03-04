DHL Express workers threaten to strike if no contract by March 31

Teamsters workers at DHL Express in the United States, by an overwhelming majority, have authorized union leadership to call a strike if the express delivery giant doesn’t present an acceptable contract offer by the end of March.

The current national master agreement between the company and the union covers thousands of drivers and warehouse workers across 26 local unions in 16 states. The labor agreement is set to expire on March 31. Top union priorities include pay, strengthening working conditions and protecting benefits.

Members voted by a 96% margin to authorize a strike, the Teamsters announced on Tuesday.

The union has warned DHL Express (FSE: DHL) that the national contract and all supplemental bargaining for local work units must be completed before March 31 or workers will walk off the job. Officials say they won’t agree to any contract extensions. Previous social media posts from the union have made clear that all supplemental bargaining must be completed before any national agreement is finalized.