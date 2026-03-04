Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagWarehouse

DHL Express workers threaten to strike if no contract by March 31

Teamsters union says agreements with local bargaining talks must be finalized too

Eric Kulisch
·
DHL Express union workers in the United States are pressuring the company for a favorable contract by the end of the month. (Photo: DHL)

Teamsters workers at DHL Express in the United States, by an overwhelming majority, have authorized union leadership to call a strike if the express delivery giant doesn’t present an acceptable contract offer by the end of March.

The current national master agreement between the company and the union covers thousands of drivers and warehouse workers across 26 local unions in 16 states. The labor agreement is set to expire on March 31. Top union priorities include pay, strengthening working conditions and protecting benefits.

Members voted by a 96% margin to authorize a strike, the Teamsters announced on Tuesday.

The union has warned DHL Express (FSE: DHL) that the national contract and all supplemental bargaining for local work units must be completed before March 31 or workers will walk off the job. Officials say they won’t agree to any contract extensions. Previous social media posts from the union have made clear that all supplemental bargaining must be completed before any national agreement is finalized.

“DHL should be on notice that they need to start moving quickly to complete the supplements and present an acceptable contract offer,” said Bill Hamilton, director of the Teamsters Express Division, in a news release. “Our members will not work a day past the expiration of our current agreement. If DHL fails to deliver, Teamsters at the company are prepared to take action.”

DHL Express and Teamsters negotiators have been meeting in Washington since last month. 

In December 2023, more than 1,100 DHL Express workers at the company’s global air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport went on strike for 11 days when contract talks stalled. Solidarity picket lines extended to other locations. The Cincinnati hub contract is separate from the DHL Express national master agreement. 

DHL Express workers in Canada were on strike for nearly three weeks last year before agreeing on a new labor deal.

DHL Group, headquartered in Germany, will release fourth quarter earnings on Thursday.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

DHL Express workers at Cincinnati airport reach deal, end strike

DHL Express Canada reinstates service after workers ratify labor deal

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com