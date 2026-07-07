DHL Group raises earnings forecast after pre-tax income jumps 29%

DHL Group on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook after posting strong preliminary results for the second quarter, including 10% growth in revenue and a 29% gain in pre-tax income.

The Germany-based integrated parcel logistics company said it saw positive demand compared to the same 2025 quarter, which was impacted by tariffs and other trade policy shifts, and continued savings from its Fit for Growth efficiency campaign.

DHL’s (XETRA: DHL) 2026 earnings before interest and taxes is now expected to exceed 6.5 billion euros compared to the previous guidance of 6.2 billion euros (equivalent to $7.43 billion vs. $7.1 billion), assuming geopolitical conditions in the Middle East and elsewhere don’t worsen.

DHL said revenue increased by more than 10% year over year and that EBIT reached $2.1 billion.

DHL Express reported EBIT of about $1.4 billion, nearly double the income for the prior year period, which DHL attributed to greater weight per shipment and the higher pricing that enables. About $171 million in income benefit came from capacity constraints in the air cargo market, as the Iran war forced Middle East carriers to significantly reduce operations. DHL’s forwarding division generated EBIT of about $274.3 million, up 24.4% year over year. DHL Supply Chain earnings declined 12.3% to $348.6 million, partly due to a positive one-time gain in 2025. DHL eCommerce reported EBIT of about $57.1 million, a 10.7% decline from the second quarter last year. Post & Parcel Germany achieved EBIT of about $154.3 million, down 18.7%. During the first quarter, DHL Group revenue dipped 1.9% while pre-tax income jumped 20.6% due to aggressive capacity management, cost discipline and yield management.

DHL is scheduled to report final second-quarter results on Aug. 5. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: DHL Group boosts profit despite lower shipment volumes, revenue