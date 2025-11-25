DHL partners with Happy Robot for AI-efficient operations

DHL Supply Chain is shaking up the logistics world by teaming up with AI startup HappyRobot to automate routine communication across its global operations. The goal? Free employees from repetitive tasks, speed up workflows, and deliver a more consistent experience for customers.

AI agents are hard at work handling appointment scheduling, driver follow-ups, and warehouse coordination. They take on phone calls, emails, and messages autonomously, so teams can focus on the work that really matters. The payoff is clear, faster responses, smoother operations, and happier employees.

“Working with DHL Supply Chain has been fantastic,” said Quili Peña, HappyRobot’s Head of Strategy & Operations. “Their teams brought clarity, urgency, and real commitment to making this a reality.”

For DHL, AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a new way of working. Over the past 18 months, the company has been carefully exploring where AI can have the most impact. From automating data entry to routine scheduling, these agents now process hundreds of thousands of emails and millions of voice minutes each year. “By taking over repetitive tasks, AI gives our people the space to focus on higher-value work,” said Sally Miller, CIO of DHL Supply Chain.