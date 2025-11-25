DHL partners with Happy Robot for AI-efficient operations

DHL Supply Chain is shaking up the logistics world by teaming up with AI startup HappyRobot to automate routine communication across its global operations. The goal? Free employees from repetitive tasks, speed up workflows, and deliver a more consistent experience for customers.
AI agents are hard at work handling appointment scheduling, driver follow-ups, and warehouse coordination. They take on phone calls, emails, and messages autonomously, so teams can focus on the work that really matters. The payoff is clear, faster responses, smoother operations, and happier employees.
“Working with DHL Supply Chain has been fantastic,” said Quili Peña, HappyRobot’s Head of Strategy & Operations. “Their teams brought clarity, urgency, and real commitment to making this a reality.”
For DHL, AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a new way of working. Over the past 18 months, the company has been carefully exploring where AI can have the most impact. From automating data entry to routine scheduling, these agents now process hundreds of thousands of emails and millions of voice minutes each year. “By taking over repetitive tasks, AI gives our people the space to focus on higher-value work,” said Sally Miller, CIO of DHL Supply Chain.
Behind the scenes, HappyRobot’s engineers built a system that works across email, WhatsApp, and SMS, with built-in safeguards to keep operations running smoothly. Yamil Mateo, HappyRobot’s Head of Product, says that understanding DHL’s complex workflows was key to making the technology work at scale. “The DHL team understood very early the scale of enablement our platform brings to their organization. They were clear that they wanted a partner with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure.”
The benefits extend beyond efficiency. In today’s tight labor market, freeing employees from tedious work also makes their jobs more meaningful and sustainable. “AI agents help our teams focus on meaningful work, improving both service for customers and satisfaction for employees,” said Lindsay Bridges, EVP of Human Resources at DHL Supply Chain.
Pablo Palafox, CEO of HappyRobot, envisions a future where AI doesn’t just move data, it actively manages operations. “Too often, people are stuck maintaining systems and inboxes. DHL recognized early on the potential of AI agents as a new operating layer, bringing speed, visibility, and consistency to logistics,” he said.
With this partnership, DHL is showing that the future of logistics isn’t just faster delivery, it’s smarter operations, happier teams, and more responsive service. AI isn’t replacing people, it’s giving them the tools to do their best work.