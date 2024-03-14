Do we really need another retail subscription service?

Target joins the subscription club

Image: FWTV

On Monday’s episode of The Stockout, Grace Sharkey and I discussed last week’s announcement that Target is launching a subscription-based fast delivery service. For an introductory price of $49 a year (rising to $99 a year starting in May), customers receive free two-day shipping and free same-day delivery on orders over $35. The company’s ability to offer such speedy deliveries is made possible by its recent investments in local sortation and fulfillment centers. I get it — retail subscription services drive sales and loyalty. One of the stats that stuck with me from the Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Amazon is that Amazon Prime subscribers buy four times as much as Amazon customers who are not subscribed to Prime (an average of $2,000 a year versus $500 for nonsubscribers). Still, Target Circle 360 seems like a competitive response to avoid market share loss to Walmart Plus, which offers a wider selection of grocery items, discounted gasoline and Paramount streaming with its fast delivery subscription. I expect Target Circle 360 to primarily serve the purpose of retaining existing Target customers by offering them a competitive level of convenience, but I, for the time being, struggle to see why the subscription would win the retailer conquest business.

