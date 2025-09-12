DOT Finally Moves on Fentanyl Testing for Commercial Drivers

The Department of Transportation announced this week it wants to add fentanyl testing to its mandatory drug screening program for commercial drivers, marking the first major expansion of federal drug testing requirements since amphetamines were added in 2017.

The Sept. 2 proposal would require safety-sensitive transportation workers to be tested for fentanyl and its metabolite norfentanyl, targeting a synthetic opioid that kills roughly 150 Americans every day and represents 70% of all overdose deaths nationwide. But the announcement has triggered familiar eye-rolling from industry veterans who’ve watched DOT struggle for years to implement basic safety technologies that already exist and work.

Fentanyl drives approximately 70% of U.S. overdose deaths, with over 150 daily fatalities from synthetic opioids alone. The drug is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, making even tiny amounts potentially lethal. Drug overdose death rates involving fentanyl surged 279% between 2016 and 2021, according to federal data.

The substance ranked fourth among drugs identified in forensic laboratories as of 2021, driving home its widespread presence in illegal drug markets.