Dr. John McElligott, trucking industry health advocate, dies at 80

Dr. John McElligott, a physician, Navy veteran and co-founder of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund who dedicated more than three decades to improving the health and financial stability of America’s truck drivers, has died at the age of 80.

Over the course of his career, McElligott directly helped thousands of drivers and reached more than 5,000 others through the relief fund, which has provided more than $5 million in financial assistance to drivers forced off the road due to illness or injury.

McElligott was named to the Wall of Fame at the Mid-America Trucking Show for his contributions to the industry in 2023, where he focused on occupational health for professional drivers.

“Dr. John worked tirelessly for more than 30 years to support truck drivers. His dedication and passion for the industry are immeasurable. His sacrifices for others went above and beyond,” his wife, Lisa McElligott, said.