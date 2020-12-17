Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Drilling Deep: Making sure ‘cool chain’ works in vaccine distribution

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Thursday, December 17, 2020
0 38 Less than a minute

Keeping the vaccine supply chain cold is of paramount importance, and the head of the association of companies involved in that effort joins FreightWaves on the Drilling Deep podcast.

Host John Kingston and FreightWaves Senior Editor Eric Kulisch sit down with Nicola Caristo, the airline partner manager at SkyCell AG. But he is also the secretary general of the Cool Chain Association, a worldwide organization of companies and individuals involved in the movement of refrigerated goods throughout the world.

Caristo talks about the logistical and physical equipment challenges necessary to move vaccines through the airfreight system at temperatures measured in many negative degrees Fahrenheit.

Also on this week’s podcast, Kingston talks about the diesel market that continued to post price gains this week and just how far we’ve come in the last few weeks and months.

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

