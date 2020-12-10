Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Drilling Deep Podcast

Drilling Deep: a freight tech startup got lots of money; what did it do with it?

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Thursday, December 10, 2020
0 90 Less than a minute

What do you do when you find yourself with $7 million? 

Maven Machines succeeded in raising that much money this year to invest in its cloud-based freight software, which includes an ELD product and machine learning-driven route optimization. It also hired a lot of people.

Its founder and CEO Avi Geller joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast this week to talk about where his company is headed, what it’’s been able to do with greater funding and the functionality that he finds his trucking customers want in their information systems.

Kingston will also discuss how a number looking at 2021 and comparing it to 2022 spells a tighter market for diesel.

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

