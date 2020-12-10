Drilling Deep: a freight tech startup got lots of money; what did it do with it?

What do you do when you find yourself with $7 million?

Maven Machines succeeded in raising that much money this year to invest in its cloud-based freight software, which includes an ELD product and machine learning-driven route optimization. It also hired a lot of people.

Its founder and CEO Avi Geller joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast this week to talk about where his company is headed, what it’’s been able to do with greater funding and the functionality that he finds his trucking customers want in their information systems.

Kingston will also discuss how a number looking at 2021 and comparing it to 2022 spells a tighter market for diesel.

