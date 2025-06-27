Driver Shortage Myths Debunked: Freight Demand Drives Trucking Jobs

The trucking industry’s “driver shortage” debate has persisted for decades. The American Trucking Associations (ATA) claims a chronic shortage since 1987, citing nine studies. Yet, researchers and industry experts argue the labor market functions well when freight demand is strong. A December 2024 study by Professors Jonathan Phares, Jason Miller, and Stephen Burks, published by the Association for Supply Chain Management, shows carriers hire drivers when freight demand rises and reduce staff when it falls.

Carriers respond rationally to demand. Strong freight needs prompt hiring, often with higher wages to attract drivers. Weak demand leads to job cuts. The persistent shortage narrative, driven by ATA-sponsored studies, oversimplifies the role of freight demand.