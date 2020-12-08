Electric truck startup gets purchase order from Dickinson Fleet Services

Electric vehicle startup Xos Trucks has inked a deal with Dickinson Fleet Services involving the purchase of five medium-duty, zero-emission, fully electric service trucks.

Under the order, the electric truck company will build and deliver five medium-duty vehicles that DFS, headquartered in Indianapolis, will dedicate to servicing electric vehicle fleets as well as traditional diesel fleets.

“We are very excited to be working with Xos on electrifying our fleet of service vehicles,” said Ted Coltrain and Mike Dickinson, executive officers of DFS, in a joint statement.

“The industry landscape is rapidly changing and we strive to be on the front end of these changes. This initial order is a big step for us and the maintenance industry as a whole,” they said.

Los Angeles-based Xos Trucks got its start as a custom electric chassis maker for Class 8 trucks.

Its first product was a fully electric semi called the ET-One. The company has since pivoted to medium-duty vehicles, deploying Xos Class 6 vehicles with customers including UPS and cash-in-transit company Loomis.

Dickinson provides mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light-and medium- and heavy-duty trucks and trailers. It has more than 750 mobile units operating nationwide.

In addition to the new vehicles Dickinson will launch a official EV maintenance division, the company said.

“Working with Dickinson and learning about the unique challenges in the fleet maintenance space has been inspiring,” said Xos Trucks co-founder and COO Giordano Sordoni in the statement.

“As more and more fleets make the switch from diesel to electric, there will be a shift in the way fleets think about maintenance and uptime. Dickinson is way ahead of the curve on this and we’re honored to be working with them.”