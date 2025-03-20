EPA gives trucking OEMs whiplash with emissions rule rollback plan

Consumer sentiment plunges to lowest level since 2022

Recent consumer sentiment data released by the University of Michigan points to continued deterioration as fears of inflation and higher unemployment are set against a backdrop of tariffs. Consumer sentiment fell 11% from 64.7 points to 57.9 points. The declines were consistent across all groups by age, education, income, wealth, political affiliation and geographic region. This is the third consecutive decline in consumer sentiment and the lowest level since 2022.

Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said in the release: “Many consumers cited the high level of uncertainty around policy and other economic factors; frequent gyrations in economic policies make it very difficult for consumers to plan for the future, regardless of one’s policy preferences.”

Inflation expectations for the year ahead surged 4.3% m/m, the highest reading since November 2022, “marking three consecutive months of unusually large increases of 0.5 percentage points or more.” Long-term inflation expectations also surged, up 3.5% in February to 3.9% in March, the largest m/m increase since 1993.

