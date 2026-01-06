eShipping lands new private equity owner

Middle market private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group announced Tuesday that it has acquired managed transportation and supply chain services provider eShipping.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Greenbriar brings a deep understanding of the managed transportation sector and a proven track record of scaling platforms like ours,” said Chad Earwood, founder and CEO at eShipping, in a Tuesday news release. “Their investment will enable us to continue enhancing our technology and expanding our product capabilities while maintaining our focus on delivering exceptional service to our customers.”
Parkville, Missouri-based eShipping provides customers with a proprietary, cloud-based TMS and other business intelligence tools. The company uses a network of vetted carriers and warehouses to execute shipments across modes like less-than-truckload, truckload and parcel, among others.
The company’s customs brokerage and freight forwarder operations include over 300 agents across 118 countries.
“eShipping has built a highly differentiated managed transportation platform supported by strong technology, deep operational expertise, and a seasoned leadership team,” said Michael Wang, managing director at Greenbriar. “The Company’s innovative, technology-driven approach to transportation management helps customers gain greater control and optimize their supply chains across all shipping modes.”
Ridgemont Equity Partners led a recapitalization of eShipping in 2021. Ridgemont backed eShipping’s 2024 acquisitions of 3PL and TMS provider Superior Transport & Logistics and supply chain analytics software provider Synapsum.
Evercore served as financial adviser to Greenbriar on the deal while Stifel and Harris Williams advised eShipping.