eShipping lands new private equity owner

Middle market private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group announced Tuesday that it has acquired managed transportation and supply chain services provider eShipping.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Greenbriar brings a deep understanding of the managed transportation sector and a proven track record of scaling platforms like ours,” said Chad Earwood, founder and CEO at eShipping, in a Tuesday news release. “Their investment will enable us to continue enhancing our technology and expanding our product capabilities while maintaining our focus on delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

Parkville, Missouri-based eShipping provides customers with a proprietary, cloud-based TMS and other business intelligence tools. The company uses a network of vetted carriers and warehouses to execute shipments across modes like less-than-truckload, truckload and parcel, among others.