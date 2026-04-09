EV Realty opens major truck charging hub in San Bernardino

EV Realty opened its flagship multi-fleet truck charging hub in San Bernardino on Thursday, bringing 76 high-power charging ports and 9.9 MW of grid capacity online in one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors.

Carriers in the Inland Empire have struggled for years to find infrastructure capable of supporting commercial electrification at scale. This facility is built to change that. It can serve more than 200 medium- and heavy-duty trucks daily under EV Realty’s Powered Properties model, which aggregates multiple fleets onto shared charging infrastructure rather than forcing each carrier to build and maintain its own dedicated depot.

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., Gate City Beverage (part of Harbor Distributing, a Reyes Holdings company) and fully electric carrier Nevoya have signed on as initial customers.

The site sits near the San Bernardino Intermodal Facility, amid more than 60 million square feet of industrial warehouse space and close to Interstate 10 and Interstate 215 — a critical artery for freight moving out of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The region is home to nearly 17,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

“The Inland Empire is where freight from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach gets sorted and sent across the country by truck and rail,” said EV Realty CEO Patrick Sullivan. “Fleets operating here are doing some of the most demanding work in the supply chain. They need reliable, affordable access to high-power charging so they can move beyond pilots and make electrification a real business decision. That’s exactly what we built here.” The hub deploys Kempower charging hardware, offering up to 1.2 MW for Megawatt Charging System ports designed for next-generation Class 8 tractors and up to 500 kW for Combined Charging System ports standard on current electric trucks. Spring-assisted cables address driver ergonomics. Fleet management software from Synop delivers power management, reservations, reporting and insights on cost, range and efficiency. The site operates 24/7 with on-site staff, security, parking and driver amenities. By pooling fleets onto shared infrastructure, the Powered Properties approach tackles one of the biggest barriers to commercial EV adoption: the capital cost and operational complexity of building dedicated charging depots. “EV Realty has been a great partner for us,” said Nevoya Chief Commercial Officer John Verdon. “Their unique design and business model allow carriers like us to optimize operations with cost-effective charging and logistics solutions. The opening of this site provides valuable operational flexibility with both megawatt charging and vehicle domicile options that work well for our needs.” The San Bernardino hub opened just months after groundbreaking in mid-2025. EV Realty compressed construction timelines thanks to available grid power from Southern California Edison and project partners including ParWest. Grants from the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Carl Moyer Program and the California Energy Commission’s EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project helped support the build. The opening marks the latest milestone in EV Realty’s growth, which includes $75 million in growth equity from NGP and additional investment from truck terminal operator Outpost.