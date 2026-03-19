Outpost adds Newark terminal and EV Realty sites to national network

Trucking is estimated to move around 70% of U.S. freight each year. Unlike air cargo, rail and ocean shipping, which have dedicated places like airports, docks and railheads, trucking lacks scalable unified infrastructure. Outpost is betting $1 billion that it can change that.
The Austin- and Seattle-based truck terminal owner announced Thursday the addition of five new properties in Newark, Miami and across California. The expansion adds more than 30 acres to its nationwide portfolio. It also marks the company’s entry into the Northeast’s most critical freight corridor.
“Air cargo has airports, intermodal has rail yards, and ocean freight has ports, but trucking, which moves over 70% of U.S. freight every year, has no unified infrastructure to power the flow of goods across the country,” said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder and CEO. “Outpost is changing that by building the first nationwide network of shared-use truck terminals.”
East Coast Expansion Opens New Markets
The Newark property at 90 Kingsland Ave. in Clifton, New Jersey, is Outpost’s first terminal in the Northeast. The 7.1-acre site sits just eight miles from the Lincoln Tunnel and 13 miles from Port Newark Container Terminal.
“It’s our entry into the Newark submarket. It’s a last-mile logistics facility — a Class A facility that one of our customers is already utilizing,” Cameron said. “We’ll continue to invest heavily in that market given the transportation infrastructure required there.”
The Miami property at 3200 NW 67th Ave. is a 17-acre flagship asset within Foreign Trade Zone 281. It sits immediately off the runways of Miami International Airport and less than nine miles from PortMiami.
“When you’re landing, you’re going to fly directly over Outpost’s latest acquisition, which is 17 acres right adjacent to Miami International Airport,” Cameron said. “Miami is obviously a very densely populated market with a ton of freight moving through there.”
California Sites Drive EV Partnership
The expansion includes a strategic investment in EV Realty, a leading developer of commercial fleet charging hubs. Three EV Realty properties in California will join the Outpost network in Stockton, Livermore and Torrance. The sites will serve fleets today while undergoing permitting for future electrification.
The 4.1-acre Stockton site sits north of Stockton Airport, within two miles of I-5 and SR-99. The 2.75-acre Livermore property along I-580 links the Port of Oakland with San Joaquin Valley distribution centers. The 2.2-acre Torrance site sits near I-405 and the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
“Our partnership with Outpost allows us to activate our grid-ready properties immediately for fleets already moving freight through these high-volume markets,” said Patrick Sullivan, CEO of EV Realty. “Customers gain access to secure logistics infrastructure today, while we build the high-power charging hubs that they’ll rely on in the future.”
Cameron explained the strategic thinking behind the investment: “What’s really holding back the energy transition is charging infrastructure. The power constraints for Class 8 trucks are much more significant than for passenger cars. You also need more space and a secure environment to charge trucks carrying freight.”
Looking Ahead
All new locations will receive Outpost’s AI-powered gate automation technology. This includes automated access control, real-time event tracking, AI voice capabilities and seal detection.
“Customers will experience the same automation they get at every Outpost facility at these new locations,” Cameron said. “We’ve incorporated new features into the technology like AI voice, seal detection, and different methods for exception handling that have made it extremely efficient.”
The technology also helps fight freight fraud through carrier validation. “I can’t even tell you how many people are interested in accessing our data or having validations to confirm the right carrier is showing up to pick up that trailer,” Cameron said.
The acquisitions are part of Outpost’s $1 billion deployment to expand its national network of truck terminals and industrial outdoor storage. The company is positioning itself as the infrastructure platform for mixed fleets as the industry moves toward electrification and autonomous operations.