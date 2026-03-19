Outpost adds Newark terminal and EV Realty sites to national network

Trucking is estimated to move around 70% of U.S. freight each year. Unlike air cargo, rail and ocean shipping, which have dedicated places like airports, docks and railheads, trucking lacks scalable unified infrastructure. Outpost is betting $1 billion that it can change that.

The Austin- and Seattle-based truck terminal owner announced Thursday the addition of five new properties in Newark, Miami and across California. The expansion adds more than 30 acres to its nationwide portfolio. It also marks the company’s entry into the Northeast’s most critical freight corridor.

“Air cargo has airports, intermodal has rail yards, and ocean freight has ports, but trucking, which moves over 70% of U.S. freight every year, has no unified infrastructure to power the flow of goods across the country,” said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder and CEO. “Outpost is changing that by building the first nationwide network of shared-use truck terminals.”

East Coast Expansion Opens New Markets

The Newark property at 90 Kingsland Ave. in Clifton, New Jersey, is Outpost’s first terminal in the Northeast. The 7.1-acre site sits just eight miles from the Lincoln Tunnel and 13 miles from Port Newark Container Terminal.