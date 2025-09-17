Outpost doubles terminal network capacity to $1 billion

Outpost, a national truck terminal owner and automation company, and GreenPoint, a real assets investment firm, announced Wednesday additional capital that doubles their truck terminal platform to $1 billion. The investment expands Outpost’s vertically integrated platform that combines physical sites, operations and technology into a national network of carrier-agnostic terminals.
“Having founded the business nearly four years ago, it’s been a journey to get to this point. We’ve gone asset by asset, terminal by terminal, yard by yard, continuing to prove out this thesis that Outpost can act as real infrastructure for shippers and fleets that need places to park, relay and store equipment,” said Trent Cameron, CEO of Outpost, in an interview with FreightWaves.
Over the past six months, Outpost has accelerated asset acquisitions in major logistics hubs, adding new properties in Las Vegas, Portland, Oregon, Dallas-Fort Worth, and two locations in California’s Inland Empire. These strategic additions strengthen the company’s coast-to-coast network, which now includes more than 25 assets totaling over 400 acres.
“As we continue to scale our network to meet our customers’ demand, the excitement from investors has propelled us forward to raise new capital and continue to build out this network. So it’s this sustained momentum and success in partnering with our customers that has made us want to go out and raise more,” said Cameron.
This announcement follows the news of Outpost launching its proprietary gate automation platform earlier in August. The platform combines computer vision, hardware and AI agents to reduce operating costs while improving terminal throughput and security. The technology was initially deployed across Outpost’s terminals, trained on more than 1 million gate events before broader rollout.
Cameron noted there was an opportunity for synergy, telling FreightWaves “There’s a real overlap between our customer networks and our networks, and the ability to use technology to tie it all together is critical. We really want our customers to see Outpost the same way that they see their own terminals or extensions thereof and utilize them.”
“The technology can give our customers the visibility of their assets both at their terminals as well as when they’re away or in a market where they don’t have a terminal and they’re parking at an Outpost. So it’s really just connecting all those dots and giving customers total visibility over their assets when they’re out on the road,” added Cameron.
This integration enables customers to gain comprehensive visibility of their assets both at their own terminals and when utilizing Outpost facilities. Current use cases span multiple segments, including large fleets needing terminals for local operations, businesses requiring operational space, drop yard solutions for trailer relays and staging areas for shipper and private fleet trailer pools.
“Outpost essentially can help them expand into markets where they don’t have space or capacity without having to make extensive investments in capital expenditures,” Cameron explained. The company supports customers with additional services including equipment maintenance partnerships, fueling capabilities and office space for local drivers.
“One of the beautiful things about the technology is it enables us to meet our customers where they’re at in terms of how they want to consume the space,” Cameron noted in an interview. “We do everything from pay-as-you-go all the way to longer, multi-year commitments.”
Looking ahead, Outpost plans further expansion into the Northeast and Southeast regions within the next few months. The company also envisions its role evolving alongside changing transportation technologies.
“I think what we’re seeing with the evolution of fuel sources, with the evolution of autonomous trucks, is there’s going to be a need for this type of shared infrastructure. And that’s really Outpost’s vision: to be able to fulfill that no matter what the fuel source is, no matter who or if anyone is driving the truck,” said Cameron.
Cameron added, “But the ability to deploy those new types of evolving business models is going to be capital intensive, and Outpost really views itself as the airport in that situation—the real infrastructure to be able to serve those evolving business models as well as the ones that exist today.”