Outpost doubles terminal network capacity to $1 billion

Outpost, a national truck terminal owner and automation company, and GreenPoint, a real assets investment firm, announced Wednesday additional capital that doubles their truck terminal platform to $1 billion. The investment expands Outpost’s vertically integrated platform that combines physical sites, operations and technology into a national network of carrier-agnostic terminals.

“Having founded the business nearly four years ago, it’s been a journey to get to this point. We’ve gone asset by asset, terminal by terminal, yard by yard, continuing to prove out this thesis that Outpost can act as real infrastructure for shippers and fleets that need places to park, relay and store equipment,” said Trent Cameron, CEO of Outpost, in an interview with FreightWaves.

Over the past six months, Outpost has accelerated asset acquisitions in major logistics hubs, adding new properties in Las Vegas, Portland, Oregon, Dallas-Fort Worth, and two locations in California’s Inland Empire. These strategic additions strengthen the company’s coast-to-coast network, which now includes more than 25 assets totaling over 400 acres.

“As we continue to scale our network to meet our customers’ demand, the excitement from investors has propelled us forward to raise new capital and continue to build out this network. So it’s this sustained momentum and success in partnering with our customers that has made us want to go out and raise more,” said Cameron.