Evolve: Live with division vice president of SkyBitz

How SkyBitz provides multi-industry solutions for clients

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Digital Wildcatters Founder Collin McLelland went live as a part of the Evolve: Future of Oil & Gas event and talked to Anton Albrand, division vice president at SkyBitz. 

SkyBitz has applications across transportation and logistics, but also in oil and natural gas, providing visibility on real-time conditions of wells and gas flows. Albrand said the majority of SkyBitz’s focus is on downstream movement of oil and gas materials as they move into use as lubricants and chemicals. 

There are four main components SkyBitz uses: the tank monitor, an uplink data transmitter, the cloud-based software and the client portal. Albrand said the availability of this information creates “delivery efficiency” because it gives dispatchers a clearer picture of the best places to send drivers. 

“Any place that involves fuel, lubes or chemical delivery is where we play,” said Albrand.

For a detailed look at SkyBitz software, check out this video:

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

