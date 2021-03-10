Evolve: Live with division vice president of SkyBitz

Digital Wildcatters Founder Collin McLelland went live as a part of the Evolve: Future of Oil & Gas event and talked to Anton Albrand, division vice president at SkyBitz.

SkyBitz has applications across transportation and logistics, but also in oil and natural gas, providing visibility on real-time conditions of wells and gas flows. Albrand said the majority of SkyBitz’s focus is on downstream movement of oil and gas materials as they move into use as lubricants and chemicals.

There are four main components SkyBitz uses: the tank monitor, an uplink data transmitter, the cloud-based software and the client portal. Albrand said the availability of this information creates “delivery efficiency” because it gives dispatchers a clearer picture of the best places to send drivers.

“Any place that involves fuel, lubes or chemical delivery is where we play,” said Albrand.

For a detailed look at SkyBitz software, check out this video: