  • ITVI.USA
    15,926.940
    14.790
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.330
    -0.360
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,877.310
    6.870
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.060
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    0.040
    2.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.920
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.340
    0.080
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,926.940
    14.790
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.330
    -0.360
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,877.310
    6.870
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.060
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    0.040
    2.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.920
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.340
    0.080
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    2.000
    1.6%
FreightWaves LIVEFreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastFreightWaves TVNewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Evolve: The future of oil and gas visibility — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Where logistics and energy work hand in hand

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, March 10, 2021
0 63 1 minute read

The intersection of oil, gas and transportation falls at one distinct point: price. Fuel prices influence more than just surcharges for shipping and expenses for truckers, and on this episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude learned how crucial the fuel market is to keeping freight moving. 

They welcomed Ryan Hunt, CEO of Rig CallOut, to talk about how the last year has impacted the oil and gas world. Hunt said he kept a close eye on the state of the market and when the oil market imploded in March of 2020, Rig CallOut was created to provide visibility. 

Rig CallOut gives logistics managers the capability to see where trucks are moving between rigs across the oil fields. Hunt said the fragmented nature of LTL logistics drove the idea behind RCO; he wanted to know why it was so hard to figure out where “one truck carrying a quarter million dollars’ worth of pipe is.”

“Transportation is very much like oil and gas,” said Hunt, so he built the solution to marry both industries. “Instead of building transportation software for a transportation company, we built a visibility tool and a communications tool for everyone.”

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

You can find more WHAT THE TRUCK?!? episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, March 10, 2021
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc