Evolve: The future of oil and gas visibility — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The intersection of oil, gas and transportation falls at one distinct point: price. Fuel prices influence more than just surcharges for shipping and expenses for truckers, and on this episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude learned how crucial the fuel market is to keeping freight moving.

They welcomed Ryan Hunt, CEO of Rig CallOut, to talk about how the last year has impacted the oil and gas world. Hunt said he kept a close eye on the state of the market and when the oil market imploded in March of 2020, Rig CallOut was created to provide visibility.

Rig CallOut gives logistics managers the capability to see where trucks are moving between rigs across the oil fields. Hunt said the fragmented nature of LTL logistics drove the idea behind RCO; he wanted to know why it was so hard to figure out where “one truck carrying a quarter million dollars’ worth of pipe is.”

“Transportation is very much like oil and gas,” said Hunt, so he built the solution to marry both industries. “Instead of building transportation software for a transportation company, we built a visibility tool and a communications tool for everyone.”

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

You can find more WHAT THE TRUCK?!? episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.