F3 chat: The ‘trucking shortage’ and how the mainstream media covers it

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Coverage of the trucking industry and supply chain crisis in mainstream media.

DETAILS: Rachel Premack, senior transportation reporter for the Insider, and FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller discuss how mainstream media has embraced coverage of the trucking industry.

BIO: At the Insider, Premack focuses on logistics, particularly trucking and how deliveries are changing with the rise of e-commerce. She has appeared on ABC News, NBC Nightly News, Today, France24, national radio programs and industry podcasts to discuss her reporting on the trucking industry.

Watch: Fireside chat

Key quotes from Premack

“Things that have changed the most is that there is kind of this movement … against talking about the ‘truck driver shortage.’ I feel like I see more mainstream media outlets saying, like, ‘OK, this is something large industry executives are saying, but we have to consider all the other factors.’”

“There is kind of a growing mainstream media interest in the trucking industry. … I don’t know if it will last past 2021 or early 2022, but it is interesting to see some journalists and some outlets to question like, is it a shortage? Should we ask someone who is not the ATA [American Trucking Associations]? Should we interview someone else?”