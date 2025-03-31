February freight volumes mixed at Gulf Coast ports

Port Houston saw less vessel activity in February due to weather disruptions on its ship channel, while New Orleans and the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, saw an increase during the month.

Houston Ship Channel saw limited February activity amid severe weather

Port Houston handled 325,424 twenty-foot equivalent units in February, a 13% year-over-year decline compared to the same month in 2024.

Total import tonnage was down 12% year over year at 2.3 million tons in the month. Imports of steel decreased 13% year over year to 302,359 tons during February.

Ryan Mariacher, chief port operations officer, said fog impacted the Houston Ship Channel in February, leading to fewer vessel calls at the port’s Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals.



