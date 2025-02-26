January freight volumes mixed at Gulf Coast ports

Cargo flow was up at ports in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas in January. Breakbulk cargo surged in New Orleans, but container movements slowed in the month.

Port Houston container shipments up 7% in January

Container movements started off the year on a high note at Port Houston, with the port handling 356,407 twenty-foot equivalent units in January, a 7% year-over-year increase compared to 2024.

Total import tonnage was 2.52 million tons in January, up 13% year over year. Imports of steel increased 18% year over year to 330,664 tons during the month.

Container imports increased 13% year over year to 825,827 tons.



