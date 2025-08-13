FedEx appoints Vishal Talwar as chief digital officer

FedEx Corp. on Wednesday named Vishal Talwar, who until recently was chief growth officer of Accenture Technology, to be chief digital and information officer and president of FedEx Dataworks, effective Aug. 15. He will replace Sriram Krishnasamy, who was let go in mid-July.

The hiring came the same day that FreightWaves published a commentary from parcel industry guru Satish Jindel, who argued Dataworks hasn’t made money because potential customers don’t view it as a neutral data analytics provider for optimizing e-commerce logistics. He recommended FedEx (NYSE: FDX) sell Dataworks to a fulfillment company, e-tailer or other party that can win the trust of interested users and fully harness its promise.

Vishal Talwar (Photo: FedEx)

Talwar was at Accenture for nearly 11 years. Before that, he held executive and management positions at Wipro, Dell Services and IBM. For nearly two years, he has been heavily engaged with FedEx’s digital transformation efforts through his advisory work at Accenture.

FedEx said Talwar brings deep expertise in data science, digital infrastructure, and enterprise-scale transformation. In his roles, he helped businesses leverage technologies to increase business resiliency and accelerate digital adoption.