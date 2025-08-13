Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperNewsParcel FreightTechnologyTop Stories

FedEx appoints Vishal Talwar as chief digital officer

Predecessor departs with $3.1M payout as analyst raises questions about Dataworks

Eric Kulisch
·
FedEx named Vishal Talwar to lead its digital transformation and Dataworks, a relatively unknown unit that one analyst says needs to be untethered from FedEx to realize its potential for optimizing e-commerce deliveries. (Photo: FedEx)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • FedEx appointed Vishal Talwar as its new chief digital and information officer and president of FedEx Dataworks, replacing Sriram Krishnasamy.
  • Talwar brings extensive experience in data science, digital transformation, and technology from his previous roles at Accenture, Wipro, Dell Services, and IBM.
  • This appointment follows commentary suggesting FedEx Dataworks hasn't been profitable and recommending its sale; Talwar's hiring signals FedEx's commitment to improving Dataworks.
  • Krishnasamy's departure included a separation agreement with a $3.3 million cash payment and accelerated stock vesting.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

FedEx Corp. on Wednesday named Vishal Talwar, who until recently was chief growth officer of Accenture Technology, to be chief digital and information officer and president of FedEx Dataworks, effective Aug. 15. He will replace Sriram Krishnasamy, who was let go in mid-July.

The hiring came the same day that FreightWaves published a commentary from parcel industry guru Satish Jindel, who argued Dataworks hasn’t made money because potential customers don’t view it as a neutral data analytics provider for optimizing e-commerce logistics. He recommended FedEx (NYSE: FDX) sell Dataworks to a fulfillment company, e-tailer or other party that can win the trust of interested users and fully harness its promise.

Vishal Talwar (Photo: FedEx)

Talwar was at Accenture for nearly 11 years. Before that, he held executive and management positions at Wipro, Dell Services and IBM. For nearly two years, he has been heavily engaged with FedEx’s digital transformation efforts through his advisory work at Accenture.

FedEx said Talwar brings deep expertise in data science, digital infrastructure, and enterprise-scale transformation. In his roles, he helped businesses leverage technologies to increase business resiliency and accelerate digital adoption. 

Talwar will be responsible for developing digital solutions powered by data and AI, advanced technology, robust enterprise architecture, and comprehensive cybersecurity measures.

“As a seasoned leader in the technology sector, Vishal has a proven track record in accelerating business growth through forward-thinking strategies and transformative digital solutions. His institutional knowledge and industry expertise will be instrumental as we continue to advance our long-term strategy and harness the full potential of FedEx intelligence to deliver even greater value to our customers and stockholders,” said CEO Raj Subramaniam. 

Krishnasamy remains on FedEx’s payroll as an advisor until Oct. 31. His separation deal includes a $3.3 million cash payment and accelerated stock vesting, according to a FedEx securities filing this week. As part of the deal, he agreed not to seek employment again at FedEx.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

FedEx Dataworks: A gem in the right hands
UPS extends buyout offer deadline after low driver interest

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com