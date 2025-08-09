UPS extends buyout offer deadline after low driver interest

UPS has extended the deadline for van drivers to apply for a buyout package by two weeks, an indication that the program didn’t meet its target for eliminating jobs.

The integrated parcel carrier initially gave drivers until July 31 to apply for the voluntary separation offer, but the Teamsters union posted on its Facebook page on Friday that “the package giant quietly extended the deadline for its devious driver voluntary severance plan.” A spokesperson for the union declined to provide details, but an individual at a local Teamsters office on the West Coast said UPS (NYSE: UPS) is giving delivery drivers until Aug. 14 to take the buyout.

The person is not authorized to speak with the media and is not being identified to avoid any employer repercussions.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé said on the company’s July 29 earnings conference call that the buyout offer has generated “a lot of interest” so far, but the company has not announced how many people have signed up and whether the package is over or undersubscribed. A UPS spokesperson declined to provide any update on the situation.