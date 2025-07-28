Teamsters call UPS driver buyout offer ‘paltry’

UPS is offering delivery drivers voluntary severance packages worth $1,800 per year of service, with a minimum payout of $10,000, according to a recent statement from the company.

Drivers have until Thursday to apply for the program, according to an employee memo visible in a TikTok video posted last week by the Teamsters union, which claims the buyout violates the collective bargaining agreement and is urging members not to accept the offer. The video is accompanied by the Elvis Presley song “Return to Sender” and shows a man tearing up the offer sheet. FreightWaves was able to magnify the image with software tools to read the text, which is fuzzy to a normal viewer.

“UPS Teamsters want secure retirements with hard-earned pensions, not paltry buyouts,” the union said in an X message on Sunday. A driver who spoke on a YouTube video called $1,800 per year of service “a slap in the face.”

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced the buyout program on July 3 as a follow-on to the largest network reconfiguration in company history, now underway. The strategy, called Network of the Future, calls for the closing of 200 domestic package sortation centers, investment in more automation and consolidation of volumes in more efficient facilities. The integrated parcel logistics giant earlier this year announced plans to eliminate 20,000 front-line positions to better align the workforce with the smaller footprint and a planned 50% downsizing in business from Amazon, its largest customer.